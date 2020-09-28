Claiming the COVID-19 situation is "critical" because of increased positive cases in recent days, Quebec Premier François Legault declared a Red Alert and new restrictions for Montreal, Laval, and the South Shore, as well as Quebec City, from at least Oct. 1 to Oct. 28.
"If nothing changes, in the next few weeks we can expect an increase in deaths and a sharp increase in hospitalizations," the Premier contended at a press conference Monday afternoon. "This might overwhelm our hospitals and force us to postpone surgeries and other urgent treatments."
The new restrictions include:
• No visits to one's home from people living at another address. A "single visitor from another address for single individuals" is allowed, as are "informal caregivers, individuals offering services or support and labour for planned work."
• At CHSLDs and private seniors residence, there can be "visits for humanitarian purposes, visits by informal caregivers — one person at a time and a maximum of two people per day in CHSLDs."
• Private gatherings are prohibited.
• Activities organized in a public place are prohibited, "except for places of worship and funerals," during which there can only be a maximum of 25 people — a register must be kept.
• Inter-regional travel is "not recommended toward a green, yellow or orange zone and outside Quebec, except for essential travel, workers, shared custody and freight transportation."
• Auditoriums, cinemas, theatres, libraries and museums are once again closed.
• Restaurants are open for take-out, but not for on-site dining. Bars, taverns and casinos are closed altogether.
• Schools remain open, as do businesses, boutiques and stores — during the last lockdown, non-essential businesses, including most parts of malls, were closed.
• Private professional and health services are "open only for services that require an individual’s presence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.