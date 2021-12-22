Legault holds back on major COVID restrictions

Premier François Legault held back on what was expected to be further major COVID restrictions, including the closure of non-essential stores and a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, but did not rule out further measures, especially in light of at least 9,000 new COVID cases detected today.
That number is up from 6,034 cases.
"The cases are increasing exponentially," the Premier said.
Legault also said the government is still allowing 10 people to gather in restaurants and privately up to and including Christmas Day, but as of Dec. 26, that will be reduced to six people from two family bubbles.
But he also urged people to cancel their Christmas parties.
"If you stay home, there's no risk, If you must go to a gathering, know there's a risk. Reduce number of people, wear a mask, maintain a distance of two metres, open one window in a house."
Legault added that people with COVID symptoms should isolate themselves, and his message for the unvaccinated was, "it is clear you are at much greater risk and you are placing our hospitals at risk."
The Premier also said to be very careful with people over the age of 60.
"The third dose of vaccine will greatly increase our protection. You should get it as soon as you can."
