Premier François Legault extended the current Covid restrictions until November 23rd on Monday. Though recognizing the hardships on business and mental health, he cited the decision as the “lesser of two evils.” He added that there will be a re-evaluation in two weeks.
He did confirm that the current policies have stabilized the numbers, but he did not feel comfortable loosening the restrictions. Without giving a guideline on which numbers could lead to more relaxed policies, he said that “though mortality numbers are low even one death is too much.” Hospitalizations and deaths are very low in comparison to cases. Some 80-90% less than the spring.
He admitted the strain on businesses was devastating — particularly on restaurants that employ some 110,000 in the GMA — and has therefore ordered an extension of financial aid to them but with a maximum of $15,000 a month which covers less than a week of expenses for most operators. He also warned that there will be a “blitz” of inspectors into businesses because almost half of new cases are coming from offices, stores and plants. Businesses that do not comply with inspectors recommendations will be subject to stiff fines and even forced closure.
According to the Premier the case numbers in upper high school grades merit concern. He has therefore ordered that Secondary 3 students attend school only every other day and do the rest of their work online. He concluded his remarks by encouraging people to pay social visits — one person at a time — to those living alone because he understands that problems arising from mental health issues and social isolation pressures are becoming serious. He stressed the two most important things is that people be able to, “go to school and go to work.”
Negative Covid test results continue at some 96% for the fourth consecutive week. editor@thesuburban.com
