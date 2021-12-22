Reports from Quebec City this morning say that the Quebec government is expected to force nonessential businesses to close for two weeks and limit family gatherings for the Christmas holidays to six rather than 10 people.
Premier Francois Legault will be announcing new measures at 6 p.m. today, Dec. 22.
The reports also say, in light of an expected number of more than 6,000 COVID cases today from 5,043 on Tuesday, that the government is also considering a return to curfews, in which everyone would have to be home at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
What remains to be seen is if Quebec will demand that stores considered essential once again have to close off non-essential sections.
The Omicron variant makes up 80 percent of the cases in Quebec. Hospitalizations however remain stable in the same range they have been for weeks.So while positives are rising dramatically, the intensity of symptoms seems to be mitigated by the vaccines.
Reports also say 274 health care workers tested positive in the last 24 hours and perhaps thousands of elective surgeries could be cancelled to free hospital bed space.
(1) comment
This is beyond tyranny, last year without a "vaccine" and less "cases" things were better now with 81% of the population "vaccinated" you want martial law, enough already this illegal use of government oppression needs to stop. You are not going to stop this virus, fix the healthcare system and provide cheap effective treatment like ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine , vitamins and give us back our lives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.