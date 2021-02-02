Legault eases COVID restrictions, but curfew remains

Premier François Legault announced Tuesday afternoon that, based on lower new daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, there will be a lessening of restrictions beginning Monday Feb. 8. However, the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will remain in red zones, at least until Feb. 22.
"The battle is not over, we must continue the efforts for the health workers," the Premier said, thanking Quebecers for their efforts and adding that hospitals have to catch up in terms of handling postponed treatments and surgeries. "We don't want to put pressure on nursing staff."
For the Montreal area, which remains a red zone, as of Monday, both essential and non-essential businesses can open, as well as hair salons and museums. However, movie theatres and gyms will remain closed. In shopping centres, there will have to be extra surveillance to make sure people do not congregate. The Premier said tickets will be issued to those violating that rule.
As well, four people from up to four different households will be able to meet for outdoor activities. CEGEPs and universities will gradually open starting at least once a week, but the desirable class venue will be a large amphitheatre.
Legault added that the March spring break, which is thought to have been a source of virus spread last year, will take place this year, with schools closed.
"However, the situation will remain difficult. My message to parents is now is not the time to reserve cottages, I'm not recommending inter-regional travel. We can't mix family bubbles together. And I'm happy that the federal government has cancelled flights to sun destinations (the Caribbean and Mexico)." There will also be no roadblocks nor tickets issued for travelling between regions.
The Premier also repeated his recommendation, with the exception of caregivers, not to visit those 65 and over, as they still make up 80 percent of those hospitalized.
