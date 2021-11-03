It is clear that Premier Legault and Health Minister Dubé need to have a closer analysis of the data available to them. Let us take, for example, the Montreal sub region of Côte-des-Neiges - Métro - Parc Extension (622) (De la montagne). MSSS data shows there are 190 full time doctors doing primary care, nearly enough family doctors to register all 252,334 inhabitants of the territory. In fact the MSSS calculation of need claims they need just 3.5 family doctors to register all their inhabitants . How surprising then, that the registration rate for a family doctor in this region is only 63% and there remain 92,405 local citizens to register. What is going on here?
Is Mr Dubé’s conclusion correct that the family doctors do not register enough patients? Actually no. The physicians of the territory have actually registered 271,817 patients , 19,483 more than the local population. 146,675 or 58% of the registered patients live in another sub region. More surprisingly, only 125,142 inhabitants are registered by the local family doctors.
It is well known that the Canada Health Act allows portability of health care services and throughout Quebec and Canada. This allows citizens to choose where they register with a family doctor and receive primary care. A study by the MSSS and FMOQ showed that there is a net migration of 320,000 workers every weekday to Montreal. This is a significant phenomenon and renders simple physician/population ratios inaccurate as an indicator of medical services. Registration rates with a family doctor are a better indicator and should guide the minister in the allocation of new family doctors.
This major weakness in the calculation of need results in some ridiculous assessment of need in primary care. Some examples are:
-RLS des Faubourgs - Plateau-Mont-Royal - St-Louis-du-Parc (632) 61% registration rate 64,087 unregistered 21 too many Primary care doctors;
-CLSC Sainte-Foy - Sillery (3123) et CLSC Québec - Haute-ville (3124) 76% registration rate 28,982 unregistered 30 too many doctors primary care
-Region Saguenay -Lac St Jean 92% Registration rate 20, 787 unregistered 21.7 shortage
Apart from ignoring the impact of portability, there are two other elements that compound this miscalculation.
The first is that certain populations without medicare cards are absent from the calculation of the population served. These include foreign students, refugees, diplomatic corps members, federal employees, tourists and the homeless. This reduces some regions below the 60% registration threshold.
Lastly, the discretionary power of the health minister to adjust the recruitment limits has worsened the situation. The reduction of 30 family doctors out of 100 allotted through an already flawed calculation will worsen the crisis in Montreal with already the lowest registration rates in the province. This year Montreal has 645,583 unregistered inhabitants but will receive fewer family doctors(81) than Monteregie with 340,289 unregistered inhabitants which will receive 95.
It has been proven that 49 extra deaths occur per year for every 100,000 population without a family doctor.
The Government will be asked to defend the flawed system in the courts soon. For more information and to support the legal challenge against the PREM restrictions please go to . https://where-is-my-doctor.com/
Dr. Mark Roper is the Director of the QE Medical Group.
