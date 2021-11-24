Most of the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic could be eliminated early next year if some 80 percent of Quebec children are vaccinated, Premier François Legault told reporters Thursday.
The federal government approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine Friday for children aged five to 11.
“Once we have vaccinated say 80 per cent of youth five to 11, the prospects are good that most of the measures will disappear,” the Premier told the media. “It’s coming—beginning of 2022.”
Legault made his statement as COVID is raging across parts of Europe, with record-breaking new daily cases in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and other locales.
Some European countries are imposing a lockdown for the unvaccinated, restricting where they can go outside their homes, and it was reported Friday that Austria is imposing a lockdown for all, even the vaccinated, as well as a vaccine mandate to begin in February.
