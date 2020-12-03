Legault cancels Christmas gatherings

Christmas gatherings with people from other households will not be allowed in Quebec's red zones, including the Montreal area, Premier François Legault announced Thursday.
"This is a governmental decision, not one made by Public Health, but Public Health is in agreement," he said. "It's not a good idea to get together, the virus present in every region of Quebec....This year, it will be a very quiet Christmas."
This is a reversal of the Premier's previous announcement that gatherings of up to 10 people would be allowed on two days between Dec. 24 and 27, and that Quebecers would be expected to honour a moral contract to isolate themselves a week before and after those dates.
Legault told Thursday's press conference that the situation in hospitals is "fragile" and they they are "almost at the limit of what they can do.
"Regardless of how many beds we have, we don't have enough staff," he added. "The pandemic has been around nine months, and the hospital staff are tired, 6,600 are on sick or preventive leave."
Legault did say that while the death toll is 30 per day, it is at least 80 percent less than during the peak of the first wave this past spring.
"It's not realistic that this will be reduced by Christmas," he added, then announcing that the previously allotted two days of Christmas gatherings are cancelled in red zones, and only members of the same household can be present in a home. "We can't have police in every home, but there will be fines."
However, one person can still visit another person living alone, and Legault encouraged such visits as long as masks are worn and those involved stay two metres apart.
