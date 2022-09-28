During an event at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal this morning, Premier François Legault stated that it would be “suicidal” for Quebec to take in more than 50,000 immigrants per year. The comments followed the minister of immigration Jean Boulet’s comments earlier saying “80% of immigrants go to Montreal, do not work, do not speak French or do not adhere to the values of Quebec society.”
Legault condemned Boulet’s comment and Boulet himself apologized through Twitter, with Legault saying Boulet made a critical judgment error. Legault however doubled down on his use of the word “suicidal” to describe the effect mass immigration would have on the province.He also said Boulet would stay in a Legault cabinet though not as immigration minister.
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade publicly criticized Legault’s claims, saying “I will never let François Legault and Jean Boulet say that Quebecers have no place here, at home. The history of Quebec has been built by people of all origins and will continue to be so. Immigration is wealth, not a source of division.”
