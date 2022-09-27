Premier François Legault made his first comments on Quebec sovereignty in this election campaign. He told a press conference this morning that sovereignty would be “viable” although “not the principal concern of Quebecers at the moment.” Legault cited Quebec’s high level of wealth as a reason it would be plausible. “Quebec has a level of wealth – when you compare us to the average of countries in the world – that is relatively high, even if we unfortunately still have a wealth gap with Ontario that we are in the process of eliminating.” He admitted that, “There would be a big challenge financially when you look at the level of federal transfer payments that we receive at the moment.” Quebec receives some $13 billion of the almost $20 billion in equalization payments that Ottawa issues each year.
Legault had promised that he will not hold a referendum on sovereignty. Notably, during last week’s debate, Legault refused to answer how he would personally vote on a Quebec independence referendum.
Legault has stated that he regularly talks to his opposition parties in an effort to unite Quebec and work together in order to improve the province. “I see my role as premier to bring people together,” Legault said. “To work with the opposition. They have some ideas on the environment, on protecting French.”
When asked by a reporter how Legault responded to opposition parties claiming he was arrogant during his first mandate, Legault responded by saying, “I don’t think Quebecers see me as arrogant.”
Some 23% of eligible voters turned out in advance polls according to Elections Quebec as of this morning compared to 2018 were under 18 per cent of eligible voters utilized advance polls.The Quebec City region received the highest voter turnout so far in the midst of several races between the CAQ, Québec solitaire, and the Conservative party. Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime cited the high turnout as proof that Quebecers want a change in leadership.
