Premier François Legault is demanding that nearly all immigration powers be repatriated to Quebec, as opposed to its current status of being shared by the federal and provincial governments.
The exception would be refugees.
Legault said Sunday at the CAQ's convention in Drummondville that the repatriation is necessary for the survival of the French language, and as other Quebec leaders have done, said the province could someday become like Louisiana in which French would be diminished.
The Premier also said the matter will become an issue in this year's provincial election campaign, in which he will call for a "strong mandate" from voters to negotiate the issue with Ottawa. Legault said the federal government has power regarding those who come to Quebec in terms of family reunification, and it is estimated half of those people do not speak French.
"I'm confident we'll get these immigration powers," he told the media, while ruling out a referendum on the issue.
