Quebec Premier François Legault detailed Wednesday how authorities will be enforcing and penalizing those who violate COVID-19-related rules in zones designated Red — including the Greater Montreal area.
Among the measures and rules:
• Police can obtain remote warrants, through new virtual methods, if they are denied entry to a home where a gathering may be taking place.This despite the Quebec Charter of Rights sec.4 protection that,’the home is inviolate,’
• Participants at outdoor demonstrations, even those speaking out against the wearing of masks, will have to wear masks, or be fined. According to media reports, force may even be used to disperse protests.
• Gatherings will also be banned at public parks — if participants do not disperse, they will be fined.
• People living in Red zones cannot eat in restaurants or participate in gatherings in zones designated Orange — proof of residency will be required at Orange-zone restaurants. People can go to their own cottages in Orange zones, but they have to bring items from their Red-zone home.
• Signs will be posted on roads, with designations of Red zone border limits.
Government officials say their main purpose is not to fine the population, but to suppress a second COVID-19 wave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.