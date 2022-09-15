The CAQ and Premier François Legault are still in majority territory for the Oct. 3 provincial election overall with 38 percent of the vote as of Sept. 15, down four points from late August, says a new Leger poll done for Le Journal de Montréal/Le Journal de Québec/TVA Nouvelles/QUB radio.
But Jean-Marc Leger indicated to Le Journal de Québec that on the island of Montreal, the CAQ is only at 15 percent and the battles here are primarily between the Liberals and Québec Solidaire, and that the Liberals still have hope of remaining the Official Opposition with 20 seats. Previous indications were that the CAQ could flip some Montreal seats.
In terms of the overall results, if an election was held Sept. 15, the CAQ would receive 38 percent, 18 percent would choose the Liberals (up one percent from August), 17 percent would choose Québec Solidaire (up two percent), 15 percent would vote for the Conservative Party of Quebec (up one percent), 11 percent would choose the Parti Québécois (up two percent) and two percent would vote for another party.
Fifty-five percent indicated that they would not change their vote as a result of the Sept. 15 leaders' debate, while 34 percent said it is possible they could.
In answer to a question on Twitter about the four percent drop for the CAQ since August, Leger posted on Twitter, "this has not yet had any consequences because its lead remains strong in 16 of the 17 regions of Quebec except for Montreal."
The poll was conducted amongst 3,100 Quebecers between Aug. 27 and Sept. 15.
