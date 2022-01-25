Legault announces two-phase reopening plan

Premier François Legault presented a two-phase gradual reopening plan, for Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, at a press conference Tuesday.
Today, Quebec reported 2,977 new COVID cases; 3,278 hospitalizations, down 21 from the previous day as a downward trend continues; 263 people in intensive care; and 85 new deaths.
Legault said he wanted to enact a slow, gradual relaxation of the rules. He announced that beginning Jan. 31, restaurant dining rooms will reopen at 50 percent capacity, with vaccination passports still required, and four people or two family bubbles will be able to be seated at a table.
As well, four people or two family bubbles can gather at a home.
As well, young people will be allowed to participate in sports activities, but only outside with a maximum of 25 under 18 years of age, and only practices, not competitions. Ski chalets can also open at 50 percent capacity with a vaccine passport, as well as aquariums and botanical gardens.
And Legault also announced that starting Monday, Feb. 7, in a second phase, cinemas and entertainment venues will reopen at 50 percent capacity, with a vaccine passport needed and a maximum of 500 people. Places of worship will reopen, with a vaccine passport requirement, at 50 percent capacity and a maximum of 250 people. Vaccine passports will not be required at funerals, which can have a maximum of 50 people.
A third phase, date still undetermined, will result in a resumption of sports for adults and the reopening of gyms.
“People say they would like to have an overall timeline, but we have to be realistic,” Legault said. “The faster we have certainty, the faster we can determine what will reopen.”
The Premier again appealed to the public to get all their vaccines and also called on Quebecers to consider a career in healthcare, as there are still 12,000 personnel not on the job.
LOL, we've been doing more than that the whole time.
