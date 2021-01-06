Legault announces 'shock therapy' COVID measures until Feb. 8

Quebec is in a near-lockdown starting Saturday until Feb. 8, with curfews established from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and during these four weeks only essential businesses are allowed to be open, Premier François Legault announced Wednesday afternoon. The fines for violating the curfew will be between $1,000 and $6,000.
Legault said the situation has worsened in recent days. "There have been more hospitalizations, more deaths," he said. "We must ensure the safety of citizens and make difficult decisions to protect the more vulnerable and the health care network. There are no perfect solutions and there are disadvantages with mental health, and we have try to find a balance." Legault said that cases went up even as businesses were closed in recent weeks. "The answer is [the spread] happened in people's homes, and people ended up in the hospital."
The Premier said that, as a result, "shock therapy" is necessary. The measures include:
• Beginning Jan. 9 until Feb. 8, an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, apart from those working those hours, will be in effect. Otherwise, nobody can be outside their homes during that period. Those outside will have to give a valid reason to police, such as media covering stories. Dogs can be walked within a 1 km radius of homes.
• Offices will be closed, and working from home is mandatory unless it is necessary to be onsite, such as manufacturing essential items and construction. Non-essential businesses remain closed, but curbside service will be available for items such as clothing.
• Grocery stores and depanneurs have to close at 7:30 p.m. to give people time to get home by 8 p.m. The exceptions are pharmacies and depanneurs at gas stations as well as gas stations themselves.Restaurant deliveries can continue after curfew.
• The filming of movies and TV shows can continue.
• Places of worship must now close. Funerals have a limit of 10 people.
• Primary schools will still open Jan. 11, but children will have to wear masks in hallways and those in the 5th and 6th grades will have to wear masks in the classroom. Daycares are still open.
• High schools will open Jan. 18 and two masks will be provided each day to teachers and students.
• Children will be able to study in municipal libraries while respecting distancing rules, needed for those with insufficiently fast wi-fi at home.
• Individual outdoor activities are allowed, but no ski lessons or organized sport team activity. People must remain within their household bubble.
• People living alone may make and receive social visits but only with other people living alone. And you can walk your dog after curfew within 1 km of your residence.
Legault pointed out that 80 percent of those hospitalized are 65 and older. "If we wish to reduce hospitalizations and the death toll, we have to protect them much better," he added. In a message them, he said, "remain at home and don't take chances. We have to make a special effort for those 65 and older."
Legault also called upon Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to provide more vaccination doses, saying Quebec can administer 250,000 doses a week.
"Instead of telling provinces what to do, he could supply vaccines more quickly."
Legault, along with Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda, told reporters that:
• Quebec wants to avoid a situation in which hospitals will have to prioritize who to treat.
• People can still have one visitor, as long as they wear a mask and are two metres apart.
• There is no specific science that calls for a curfew, but it will reduce the probability of contacts.
• The homeless must be indoors — there is enough room for them.
• Two caregivers can have access to a person in a CHSLD, one at a time each 24 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.