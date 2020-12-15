Non-essential stores will be closed in Quebec in orange and red zones, including Montreal, from Christmas Day Dec. 25 to Jan. 11, Premier François Legault announced Tuesday afternoon. But in an extra move inspired by France, big box stores like Walmart and Costco will also not be able to sell non-essential goods during that same period. "It's a matter of equity for small businesses," the Premier said.
Essential stores include supermarkets, pharmacies, pet stores, garages and hardware stores. The public was advised to buy items like shoes ahead of time. Also, people working in the private and public sector will have to work from home from Dec. 17 to Jan. 11 unless it is essential to the functioning of the offices they be present in the workplace.
Primary schools will be closed from Dec. 17 to Jan. 11. One week longer than previously announced. Daycares will be open, but parents are being asked to keep their children at home If they at all can. "Daycares and schools will only be accessible for people working in priority services," Legault explained. "All yellow zones will turn to orange for this time and orange zones will turn to red."
In terms of outdoor activities, sports such as hockey games will be allowed but only with a total of eight people, plus a coach."We will also open outdoor spaces such as the Botanical Gardens, but outside gatherings are still prohibited unless people are moving.”
People living alone who are now entitled to one social visitor will be allowed to visit “households that are one bubble” from Dec. 17 to Jan. 11. Hair salons, nail salons, barber shops will be closed from Dec.25-Jan.11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.