Legault announces 'massive' vaccination campaign, but no new restrictions

Premier François Legault announced Tuesday the start of a "massive" vaccination campaign, in which different groups can make appointments beginning today if their last vaccination was more than five months ago, as the protection the doses offer are said to wane at that point.
On Tuesday, Santé Québec announced 1,256 new COVID cases, 29 less hospitalizations for a total of 1,964 and 36 new deaths. Of those hospitalized in total, 35 percent had COVID as a primary diagnosis. Of those newly hospitalized, 44 percent had COVID as a primary diagnosis.
Beginning today, Aug. 16, those 75 years and older can make an appointment at quebec.ca/vaccincovid. Beginning Aug. 22, those 60 and older and those especially vulnerable between 12 and 60 can make appointments. Beginning Aug. 29, those 18 and older can make an appointment.
The campaign is beginning in light of students returning to school, and a potential for an increase in COVID infections.
"If you had your last vaccine five months or more ago, you have to get a new one if you want to be protected," Legault said. "It's important that you get this new vaccine for three reasons — first, for yourself; second, for vulnerable people around you; and third, to help the healthcare workers. It's important — they had a tough two years. Please get the new dose."
But on the other hand, Legault, accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Luc Bouleau, said Quebec has no plans to initiate new public health measures this fall.
"The reason why we can have a slightly more normal life is because of the vaccine," the Premier said.
(1) comment
With Trudeau's lies being exposed daily... especially in terms of the most blatant atrocious lie he's carried on with for at least a year now EG: ..."that Trudeau himself assured the entire world and all Canadians - THAT he was invoking VACCINE MANDATES and firing people from their LIFE LONG positions at their jobs.... < because he (Trudeau) was following the science - that the science was backing all his tyrannical decisions etc > ... when in fact a recent court challenge to his DICTATORIAL and TYRANNICAL DECISIONS showed that the entire federal government could not offer even one shred of evidence to the Federal Court... to show that any of Trudeau's insanity - was in fact based on science. Not even a shred. Thus explains Legault "covering Trudeau's sorry butt" with this MASSIVE VACCINE CAMPAIGN. Here's the link to the Court Case files.... https://drive.google.com/.../1wcJJ8PkYG988fC9jX8zBLn.../view
