Premier François Legault announced Thursday that the Quebec government is injecting $1 billion into the province's health network, including giving $15,000 bonuses to full-time nurses and part-time nurses who switch to full-time, and $12,000 to private and retired nurses who return to the public sector.
The bonus will be $18,000 in regions with acute shortages — Outaouais, Abitibi, Côte-Nord, Gaspé and Nord-du-Québec.
Legault called the measure a "small revolution," saying the health network is currently almost "dysfunctional."
Quebec's goal is to attract between 4,000 and 5,000 nurses to counter the effects of the ongoing pandemic, and to increase the amount of full-time nurses.
The government will also be hiring 3,000 administrative staff to help with the paperwork involved for the bonuses and increase in full-time positions, and will be recruiting nurses from other countries as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.