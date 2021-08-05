Members of Montreal's Lebanese community and many representatives allied with its cause gathered outside the Lebanese consulate on Wednesday to commemorate the victims of the massive explosions which resulted in over 200 lost lives, injuries to thousands and the displacement of thousands more last summer in Beirut.
Demonstrators held signs that evidenced their lack of trust in the Lebanese government. They loudly expressed their disbelief at the aloof answers given by the Lebanese government in regards to the circumstances surrounding the explosions.
The country has been without a functional government for a full year since the blast. Entire neighbourhoods of the Lebanese capital were blown to pieces leaving thousands of people devastated.
The force of the explosions were so robust that they caused tremors in much of the centre of the country. “The truth resulting from the investigation that we were promised five days after the blast is still unknown,” United Diaspora spokesperson, Stephani Moukhaiber, said . “No one has been held accountable for this murderous act,"
“The good thing is that the international network was able to mobilize very quickly. It took us an hour to be able to start to work on different streams and different tracks. A team to collect medical aid, a team to collect financial aid and a team to figure out what the environmental impact of the blast was going to be.”
