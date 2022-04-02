Clickspace, a leading Montreal-based e-commerce hub, together with local partners recently hosted a delegation of 15 French entrepreneurs as part of an exploratory mission to Quebec. The eight day trip, led by Paris-based ME 93 (Mieux Entreprendre 93) and funded by l’Office Franco-Québecois pour la Jeunesse, was conceived to extend to its delegates the tools and resources to expand their business abroad with a particular emphasis on business across Quebec and other francophone areas.
The young entrepreneurs, predominantly under 35 years of age, represented small to midsize start-ups valued at under $3M in annual revenue. They hailed from a variety of industries including the high-tech sector, cosmetics, food and more and include popular brands like Madame La Presidente, Vgain and Fauna.
A number of local organizations supported this mission with Clickspace, including Développement Économique de Drummondville, l’École des Entrepreneurs du Québec, District 3, la Chambre de Commerce Française à Montréal, PME Montréal, Montréal International, la SDC District Central and Business France. While in Montreal, the French delegates met Canadian counterparts- members of the Clickspace community- for a roundtable discussion on e- commerce trends, challenges and solutions; as well as North American business protocols.
They toured the Clickspace facilities, notably the flexoffice and co-working spaces, the order fulfillment and distribution center, and the podcast and content creation studios. Clickspace, well-known as a leading central address for e-commerce entrepreneurs in Montreal, programmed workshops and networking opportunities that allowed the delegates to meet mentors, suppliers, partners and clients to help them take the first step in their business expansion to Quebec.The delegates continued on a 4 day mission to New York City after their trip to Montreal.
Clickspace managing director Margaux Chetrit expressed her satisfaction on the initiative saying, “These young entrepreneurs with their innovative spirits are already changing the world by creating jobs at a time fraught with unique challenges. It is my hope that the connections they made at Clickspace will further transform our economies and build more bridges between Quebec and France. Our goal at Clickspace is to offer a supportive home (virtually and physically) to these French enterprises to grow and thrive in Quebec and permit a smooth expansion across the North American market.“
