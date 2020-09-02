Leading medical device procedures

If it feels like you’re hearing more and more people are getting the same implanted medical devices, it’s not your imagination.
A new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows there were 706,952 hospitalizations and day surgeries in 2018–2019 related to 12 implantable medical device (IMD) procedures in Canada. Growing levels of chronic disease, an aging population and technological advancements are pushing demand for these procedures, such as hip and knee replacement surgeries to help restore function and reduce pain. A higher proportion of IMD procedures were for seniors and women.
The estimated total hospital cost of the top 12 procedures reported was $3.7 billion, and despite having lower volumes than a year earlier, higher costs were incurred from inpatient hospitalizations ($2.8 billion) compared with day surgeries ($872 million).
Cataract lens insertion was the procedure with the greatest volume (413,202 or 58.4%). Knee and hip replacements were the second and third most frequently performed procedures (75,220 and 61,645, respectively). Coronary stent was the fourth most frequently performed procedure (43,095). The list also includes ear tubes, pacemakers, IUDs, spinal fusion and fixation hardware, transvaginal mesh implants and TVT procedures, breast implant prosthesis, shoulder replacement, and defibrillators.
The largest 5-year age-standardized rate increases were observed for intrauterine device (IUD) procedures and shoulder, knee and hip replacements, increases in the orthopedic procedures consistent with trends of an aging population. Conversely, the largest 5-year decrease was observed for transvaginal mesh implant and tension-free vaginal tape (TVT) procedures (down 35%) possibly related to recent safety issues related to these devices.
The majority (69.4%) of procedures were performed in outpatient settings. For procedures involving both men and women, a higher proportion of hospitalizations and day surgeries were for women (53%), but there are differences for specific devices. IMD procedure rates across the country vary.
Quebec has one of the lowest rates for hip/knee replacement, and IUDs, while higher rates for many IMD procedures were more commonly observed in smaller jurisdictions: rates for coronary stent, defibrillator, ear tube and transvaginal mesh implant and TVT procedures were highest in Newfoundland and Labrador, while the rates for cataract lens and orthopedic procedures were highest in Saskatchewan. New Brunswick had the highest rate for breast implant prosthesis. Ontario had the lowest rates for defibrillator, transvaginal mesh implant and TVT procedures, while Alberta had the lowest rates for coronary stent and pacemakers.
