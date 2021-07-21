Following the June arrest of two black Montreal teens, the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers (CADL) is calling for public officials to take action on Montreal police. It is an arrest that was captured on video — showing two SPVM officers using excessive force on a 14-year-old black teen at École secondaire George-Vanier.
One SPVM officer had his knee on the 14-year-old black teen’s neck for over a minute. In a CADL press release, they stated how it was reminiscent of what caused the death of George Floyd by former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020.
According to the CABL, the amount of excessive force being used against Afro-Canadians by police officers is growing. Even with the limitations police have in terms of the level of force they can use in the Criminal Code, it is still a problem.
The CABL is now calling for a “full and transparent” investigation into the events that led to the arrest of the two black Montreal teens. But they are also looking to get police forces in Canada to review their policies on the use of force — especially with youth, the black community, and other minorities.
