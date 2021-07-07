Lawyers argue over Montgomery sanctions

The hearings before an administrative judge at the Commission municipale du Québec (CMQ), heard arguments Tuesday as lawyers for CDN-NDG Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery and the Commission deliberated over sanctions for ethics violations.
The Commission’s prosecutor wanted a 120-day suspension, which would remove Montgomery from the mayor's chair right up until the November election, which would make the current deputy mayor Lionel Perez, who is also running for mayor, the acting mayor until the vote.
The sanctions are over 11 ethics violations for which Montgomery was found guilty last month - 17 were dismissed - and her lawyer said a reprimand would suffice and the suggestion of a four-month suspension was vindictive, while the Commission feels she hasn't acknowledged her wrongdoing in the affair surrounding an internal battle at the borrow between her office, chief of staff and the board's top bureaucrats.
After the hearing Montgomery wasted no time offering her side of the story. “In 2019, I asked for an investigation into underperforming bureaucrats in my borough. Somehow that investigation was turned against me and my chief of staff. The investigators wrongly accused my chief of staff of psychological harassment of two bureaucrats but I was denied access to the report and evidence. There was never a formal complaint filed at the CNESST against her. This is the only body in Quebec with the power to rule on workplace harassment. I refused to fire my chief of staff without proof. I went to the Quebec Superior Court to obtain the report and to ask that the Comptroller General stop overstepping his powers and interfering in my borough. I won my case in December 2020.”
Montgomery notes that the CMQ offered “no case law today to support their call for such an unprecedented lengthy suspension. And they continue to disregard the Superior Court ruling which concluded the Comptroller General acted unreasonably and the City threw oil on the fire in what should have been a straight-forward Human Resources issue.”
She will wait for Roy’s ruling before deciding “whether to ask the Quebec Superior Court to intervene…I have no intention of resigning. I have a full slate running with me in CDN-NDG and together we will work hard to be elected and to finally give the residents of this underserved borough the council they deserve.”
