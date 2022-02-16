Lawyer who made Nazi gold claims found not guilty of contempt of court

Quebec Superior Court Judge Pierre Nollet has found lawyer Glenn Feldman not guilty of contempt of court as part of a defamation case brought against him by Dr. Andrew Feifer and Jonathan Jacob Feifer.
As previously reported in The Suburban, late last year, Quebec Superior Court Judge Mark Phillips dismissed a case brought by Feldman against the estate of Martin Lande, who was a Holocaust survivor, Lande's son Irwin (Feldman's former business partner) and the Agence du Revenu du Québec.
Feldman and the younger Lande had been in court in late 2019 when Lande sued Feldman for defamation after Feldman alleged that Lande had hidden $180 million in gold bars previously belonging to the Nazis, in his home. Feldman was also accused of making threats against Lande and causing damage to his property.
Feldman had claimed that Ludwig Delphiner, a chemist who worked at Abbott Laboratories and died in 1983, was a Nazi collaborator, and that Irwin Lande had benefitted from Delphiner's assets, enabling him to build his home.
In the latest case, the court document point out that Feldman "alleges that, through a forged will, Plaintiffs’ grand-parents inherited 2.6 billion in USD gold bars stolen from Holocaust victims by the Nazis, and that Plaintiffs themselves have benefited, and continue to benefit, from property that was stolen from victims of the Holocaust perpetrated against the European Jewry by the Nazi regime during the Second World War."
The plaintiffs have called for a permanent injunction, saying that Feldman should "cease disseminating defamatory comments." An injunction had been issued in June 2021, ordering Feldman "not to publish, disseminate, broadcast or otherwise communicate, directly or indirectly, either orally or in writing, including electronically or otherwise" the allegations.
As well, "a third order forced Feldman to communicate to Plaintiffs all documents sent and remarks made by Feldman concerning the Estate of the Late Sherry Lande Feifer (Plaintiffs’ mother) or the Plaintiffs, their assets, properties and financial situation."
However, says the court document, "Feldman repeated the defamatory allegations in a Plea and Cross Demand filed in the present file as well as in another file against Irwin Lande, another instance where Feldman is being sued for defamation. In Lande’s file, Feldman filed similar exhibits to the ones ordered to be sealed in our file, without putting them under seal. After the communication order was issued, Feldman did not communicate to Plaintiffs anything in that regard. Feldman was ordered to appear in Court to defend against charges of contempt of Court."
But the court found Feldman not guilty of contempt in terms of respecting the injunction "as the order is susceptible of different reasonable interpretations, and that it would constitute an excessive hindrance to his right to a full and complete defence in two different matters where he is being sued for defamation."
