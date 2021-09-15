Lawyer Anne-France Goldwater doubled down this week on her fear of a "new Gestapo" in terms of aspects of the proposed language law Bill 96, as expressed in her Sept. 9 testimony during Quebec Community Groups Network hearings that are preceding the Quebec government's own hearings.
"Our tax dollars should go more to education than to creating the new form — please don’t get mad at me, I’m Jewish, it’s a language that comes to mind right away — we don’t need a new Gestapo where we're starting to fink on each other,” Goldwater had said. She had referred to the provision of the law that enables citizens to inform on alleged violators of the law.
The lawyer started off her brief by saying, "I assure you, the federal government will heed our call, lest they be remembered as the collaborators in the destruction of our great nation. I speak as a lawyer, so I speak seriously."
She also said Bill 96 amounts to the Quebec government engaging in a "uniliateral declaration of secession from Canada and its principles."
Goldwater added that Bill 96 includes a "systemic restriction or elimination of the rights of all people, or peoples, who speak every language, other than French, including English-speakers."
Criticisms of the Nazi Gestapo comparison have come from the Quebec government, Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade, as well as the Centre for Jewish and Israel Affairs.
"I cannot understand Mrs. Goldwater," Premier François Legault is quoted as saying. "How can you compare protection of French in Quebec and the Nazis? I know that she is a part of the Jewish community, but it's so insulting for all the Jewish community. I cannot understand what she said."
But on Twitter, Goldwater doubled down, reacting to Sept. 13 tweets from Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers Christopher Skeete.
Skeete had written: "We have witnessed a new slippage in connection with Bill 96. This time with the odious comparison of the latter to the 'Gestapo,' the infamous Nazi police during the QCGN hearings, in short, Godwin's law," a reference to Nazi analogies.
"I understand that Bill 96 raises can questions in the English-speaking community, but we must avoid this kind of counterproductive and hurtful rhetoric. One week before the [government] hearings, let us be worthy of a dialogue on the height of a modern and proud Quebec."
Goldwater responded vigorously, writing in French:"Dude! Don't simplify my concerns, especially as I am a constitutional lawyer and I am also a Jew who lost my family in the Holocaust. 'They' bitch about 1867, it seems to me I can reference the 1940s!
"And the next time you quote me, have the courtesy to NAME me and quote me in full," she added. "We are at the heart of a fundamental problem of discrimination, and I dare to hope that we could discuss it like everyone else!"
Goldwater then wrote in English that the radio station CJAD had issued an invitation them to debate Bill 96.
"I want to know what lebensraum (a reference to the Nazi desire for military conquest and literally meaning "living space) the new nation will have for you and me," she wrote.
Skeete replied in French that: "Quoting 1940 (or 1867) is not a problem. My question remains on the merits. Is comparing the #PL96 with the 'Gestapo' a slippage? I think so. Moreover, it is an outrageous comparison for the victims of this murderous militia."
Goldwater angrily replied to Skeete. "Who are you to dictate how I may feel? In fact, you have NO IDEA what I actually said, and I suggest you apologize for your attack which is based on a lie. Here's my question: why you are too much of a scaredy-cat to debate me, as CJAD invited us to do [Sept. 15]?"
