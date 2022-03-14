Laval to Montreal BRT enters final phase

In most areas served, the integrated Pie-IX rapid transit bus project (BRT) is now entering its fourth and final phase of construction that began in November 2018.
It is expected, by the end of this year, to finish the bus shelters and installation of artwork, installation of the lighting system and traffic lights, completion of landscaping on the boulevard, and finalizing pavement and lane markings.
Once completed, there will be a testing period for the BRT service and the reserved lanes will gradually be commissioned in late 2022.
The BRT is a high-performance public transit project integrated into the work to rebuild and upgrade Pie-IX boulevard between Saint-Martin in Laval and Notre-Dame in Montreal. It represents a public transit infrastructure spread across 13 km of Pie-IX, and includes 38 special bus shelters located in the centre of the road (except for the stop at Pie-IX métro station and in Laval) and bus priority lights in real time. Reserved lanes will operate 24/7 and be marked with a different colour and situated in the central, rather than left, lane.
Other work at Pie-IX boulevard and Jean-Talon will continue this year with the construction of the pedestrian tunnel from the Pie-IX BRT to the future Blue line extension métro station with work still expected to finish by fall 2023. The extension of the Pierre-De Coubertin BRT to rue Notre-Dame is currently in the detailed engineering stage and expected to begin in fall 2022.
The integrated Pie-IX BRT is one of the projects that was developed following the joint declaration from the Quebec and Montreal governments to revitalize the east end of the city. The project is a joint effort between the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM), the city of Montreal and Ministère des Transports du Québec. All work will be done in close collaboration with the ARTM’s delegated manager, the Société de transport de Montréal and their partners: the city of Laval, the Société de transport de Laval (STL), exo, the Société québécoise des infrastructures (SQI) and boroughs served by the project.
Register for a virtual information session Wednesday night to discuss the Pie-IX BRT at srbpieix.ca
