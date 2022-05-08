Laval shooting claims one life, injures another

A man died after being struck by a bullet early Sunday morning in Chomedey.
The 28-year-old victim and four others were in a car that was targeted by gunfire in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Curé-Labelle boulevard near Louis Payette at approximately 1 a.m.
Police arrived to find the five individuals in their vehicle, the 28-year-old died after failed attempts to revive him. Another shooting victim was transported to hospital with no fear for his life and two others sustained minor non-firearm related injuries. The victims are not known to Laval police.
