Laval recovers more millions in fight against corruption

The city of Laval has announced the recovery of another $3.8 million in a dispute involving construction contractor Tony Accurso and his companies. “The recovery is a pivotal moment for the city in its fight against corruption, because in addition to raising the total amount of money recovered from the Accurso Group to more than $12 million, it marks the beginning of a new era in the awarding and management of public contracts.”
This amount is in addition to the more than $57 million recovered thus far from corruption practices under the Parti PRO des Lavallois administration of former mayor Gilles Vaillancourt who governed the city for 23 years and was ultimately convicted of fraud in 2016. "This is an important chapter for the city of Laval and I am happy to see such a sum of money recovered, because it goes back to the citizens of Laval” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “This major amount will be positively reinvested in our community to improve services to the population.” Some $10 million of the total has been recovered from Vaillancourt, and the city is still seeking another $9 million stemming from a land sale.
In 2016, the city’s legal affairs department assembled a specialized team which brings together experienced investigators, many of whom from the Charbonneau Commission, which notably, heard from several players in the complex and longstanding system of corrupt practices that prevailed in the city, including contractors, elected officials, party financing and more. A full report will be tabled in the fall of 2023 on actions and prosecutions over the past seven years.
"We are proud to unveil today this new advance, which is the result of the hard work of our team dedicated to analysis for the purpose of recovering amounts owed” said assistant director of legal affairs Elizabeth Ferland. “The innovative approach of our Legal Affairs Department and the dedication of each investigator has once again made it possible to recover a significant amount for Laval and its citizens.”
