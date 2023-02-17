Laval police seek missing teen

Laval Police are asking for the public’s help to find 17-year-old Miryanna Laberge Monterrosa. On February 16 around 2 a.m. she reportedly left Saint-Justine Hospital and her relatives have not heard from her since and are worried about his safety. She would be traveling by public transit and could be in Laval, Montreal or Longueuil. She is Caucasian, French-speaking and measures 5'4'' and 130 lbs. She has black hair, green eyes, and wears a veil. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and a pale pink jacket.
Anyone with information about Miryanna Laberge Monterrosa can confidentially contact the Info-Police Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL-230216-081.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.