Laval police seek firebombers

Laval Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in connection with two separate arson attacks that occurred in a Chomedey restaurant last week.
On November 7, around 4:40 a.m., two suspects showed up in the parking lot at 965 Curé-Labelle and tried to set fire to the business without success and fled on foot after starting a fire on outer flowerbeds outside Nuits de Beyrouth restaurant.
The first suspect is a black male of average height wearing a brown hooded sweater, black pants with three white lines on the side and dark shoes. The second suspect was a male of average height wearing a black hoodie, black VANS sneakers with white socks and a black backpack.
Less than 24 hours later, on November 8, around 12:50 a.m., a 911 call was made regarding flames at the same location. The suspect set the restaurant on fire and fled on foot. The third suspect is male, stands 6 ft. and weighs 160 lb. He was wearing black pants with three white stripes on the sides with a small red tag above the stripes, black hoodie, black coat with white logo on the front left side and black gloves.
The restaurant was hit by a fire in early October and was targeted as part of a wave of arson and threats of arson in Laval over the last few months that resulted in five arrests earlier this month.
Anyone with information concerning the suspects or fires can communicate confidentially on the Info-Police Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or via 911 and cite files LVL-221107-009 and LVL-221108 -004.
