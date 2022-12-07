Laval police search for victims of parking lot assailant

Laval Police investigators are still searching for potential victims of 54-year-old Marc-André Cauvier. He is currently in custody on a first charge of crimes of a sexual nature, but the investigation has established that he also assaulted a second victim. Investigators have reason to believe there could be several more, with different attack schemes.
The suspect was arrested and charged in two different cases with the following offences: kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault, assault with a weapon, death threats and attempting to administer narcotic substances to his victims.
He allegedly approached them in outdoor parking lots and tried to drug, kidnap and physically attack them. As reported by The Suburban in October, Cauvier was arrested in connection with an attempted abduction near Montmorency metro. On October 1, at around 1 a.m., a young woman was dropped off in the parking lot of the Montmorency station by an Uber vehicle and was heading towards her vehicle parked near Collège Montmorency when she was allegedly accosted by the suspect who tried to kidnap her. After struggling, she managed to scare him away.
Although his modus operandi is similar, investigators say he could have used different stratagems with other victims. It is also likely that he has been active for several years in a wider area of Laval and the North Shore, which is why two photos showing the evolution of his physical appearance are being released.
Anyone who may have been a victim of Marc-André Cauvier, or who has information, can confidentially contact the Info-police Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL-221001-007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.