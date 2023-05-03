Laval police nab car thieves

Laval Police have arrested four men aged 18 to 19, caught trying to steal a vehicle in connection with an investigation into car thefts, including two individuals wanted in Ontario.
On April 28, patrollers observed a vehicle with four suspects in the parking lot of a hotel establishment. Two suspects approached a Jeep-type vehicle and one entered through the roof. Moments later, the Jeep's headlights were activated, and police arrested the four suspects in the act of trying to steal the vehicle. The suspects arrested in this case face charges of attempted vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools. Abdellah Affane and Mirwiss Nazrani, both 19, were released on conditions following their appearance before Quebec Court of Quebec. Ahmed Mekkika and Aymen Ouassim, aged 18, were taken into custody by Peel Regional Police following their appearance. They were wanted on arrest warrants and were wanted in connection with attempted murder in the province of Ontario. Anyone who has information about vehicle theft in Laval can confidentially contact the Info-Police Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL -230428-016.
