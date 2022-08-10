Laval Police make important arrest

Laval Police made an important arrest in the fight against urban violence today.
SPL investigators arrested a suspect with a long criminal record and known to police as a member of Laval street gang Flamehead Boys (FHB). The arrest of 25-year-old Jemsley Olivier Printemps Sanon is a turning point in the ongoing investigation into a May 9 gun violence incident.
On May 9, around 2:20 p.m., several calls were made to 911 regarding gunshots heard on Dumouchel Avenue in Chomedey. On the scene, police officers encountered victims who were possibly targeted by these shots, although no one was struck. Increased police surveillance was then quickly put in place in Chomedey, Laval-Des-Rapides and Pont-Viau. The defendant was arrested on charges of attempted murder, discharge of a firearm with intent and possession of a restricted firearm. He remains detained until his next appearance.
The arrest is part of the Laval strategy against violence linked to firearms, which includes a series of concerted and coordinated actions aimed at maintaining public order and enhancing the feeling of security of Laval citizens.
Anyone with information about this event or recent events can communicate confidentially on the Info-Police Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or via 911 and citing file LVL-220509-060.
