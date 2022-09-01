Laval police make arrest in extortion scheme targeting restaurants

The Laval Police arrested a man in connection with extortion and death threats involving restaurateurs in Laval and Sainte-Thérèse.
On Tuesday, investigators arrested Brandon Flores-Rodriguez, 26, who will appear in Quebec Court on Thursday to face charges of extortion and death threats.
During the summer, reports highlighted a wave of violence against restaurant owners in Laval and the North Shore. The suspect allegedly presented himself to the victims demanding a sum of money in exchange for a protection service. The owners who refused to comply with his requests reportedly received death threats from the suspect, who also threatened to burn down the buildings housing their businesses.
Police say following the reports obtained from victims, that they quickly deployed the necessary personnel to advance the investigation which will have led to this arrest, among other things. In addition, there are investigative evidence that other individuals may have been victims and investigators would like to contact them.
Anyone who has been a victim or who has information about these extortion and death threats can communicate confidentially on the Police Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL-220826086.
