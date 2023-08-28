Laval Police looking for robbery victims

SPL investigators arrested 22-year-old Steve Charles in connection with a robbery and evidence suggests that other people may have been victims of this man and investigators would like to get in touch with them.
On March 16, around 8:45 p.m., the complainant contacted the suspect via Snapchat to buy several cell phones and after a few email exchanges they met in Chomedey. The suspect allegedly entered and sat inside the victim's vehicle to make the transaction and when he saw the money, allegedly threatened the victim with a weapon. The victim managed to flee in his vehicle. The investigation allowed investigators to identify and arrest the suspect, and search his home, which led to the seizure of a loaded .40 caliber pistol as well as another high capacity magazine with ammunition.
Charles appeared on August 23 at the Laval courthouse on charges of robbery, possession of a loaded, prohibited weapon and possession of a fake weapon. He remains in custody until his next court date.
Anyone who may have been a victim of this suspect can communicate, confidentially, on the Info-Police Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL-2300319-039.
Police are reminding the public to be vigilant when making transactions with another party on various online sales platforms: Never give out your personal information; Take screenshots of the advertisement, seller information and all communications; Check the name of the seller/buyer on an online search engine; Go to the place of the exchange accompanied by another person; Prioritize payment methods by Interac transfer; Seek neutral secure meeting areas such as certain police station lots.
