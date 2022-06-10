Laval police dismantle 'grandparents-fraud' ring

Laval Police have dismantled a network of grandparents-scam fraudsters. The investigation, part of Projet Capsule, began in September 2021 following several complaints and led to the arrest of four men between the ages of 23 and 25, who were released with several conditions. They face charges of fraud over $5,000, conspiracy and impersonation.
A search of a residence used as a call centre by the suspects to contact the victims resulted in the seizure of 18 cell phones, $13,045 in Canadian currency, and 4 vehicles in offence-related property.
The investigation gathered 187 files throughout Quebec for fraud totalling more than $900,000.
How it worked: A first suspect contacted the victim pretending to be a grandson and mentioned being in trouble with the authorities. He claimed to need money to be released from prison. During the telephone conversation, a second suspect then personified a police officer or lawyer and told the victim what to do so that she could withdraw money that she had to hide in an envelope and then give to a suspect who had to come to her home to retrieve it. Importantly, since victims have withdrawn money of their own free will, they are held accountable by their financial institution and will not be reimbursed.
Anyone with information about this type of fraud can contact the Info Line confidentially at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention the LVL file 210615049.
