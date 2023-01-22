Laval police busy in New Year

Laval Police are reporting that they have removed six firearms from circulation and made three arrests of individuals directly or indirectly linked to violent events in the city since the beginning of the year.
The latest case is the January 12 search and arrest by investigators from the Crimes Against the Person Squad in a residence in Sainte-Rose. During the operation, authorities seized three firearms, fifty rounds of ammunition, narcotics and a total amount of money totaling nearly $5,000.
Investigators also arrested 20-year-old Mac Ahern, known to police for previous incidents of violence. The accused remains in custody and faces charges of weapons possession. He returns to court on January 24.
Also in the last few weeks, patrol officers seized three firearms and arrested four individuals in less than 48 hours during three separate interventions. In addition to removing firearms from circulation, police also seized a significant quantity of drugs.
On December 30, around 3:30 p.m., during a routine intervention in connection with a vehicle parked on Saint-Luc Street in Pont-Viau, officers arrested three individuals for narcotics possession. Police say Marc Bou Nicolas, 24, carried a concealed 9mm caliber pistol. He remains in custody following his arrest and faces several charges, including possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose, concealing a weapon, having in possessing a prohibited weapon, and possessing a prohibited device (high-capacity magazine). The other two suspects, aged 23 and 26 respectively, were released the same day by way of summons and could face charges of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
On December 31, around 7:30 p.m., officers made a traffic stop near du Souvenir and Jarry in Chomedey. On the spot, they arrested a youth for possession of a Glock 19 pistol. During the seizure, the firearm was loaded and equipped with a high capacity magazine. The suspect was released with conditions. He faces a charge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.
At 9.20 a.m. on January 1, 18-year-old Shevonthae Samuel Stewart-Wilson and 21-year-old Ryan Reon Ollivierre were arrested as they attempted to flee on foot, after initially taking part in a car chase in which the driver of the vehicle caused an accident. At the time of his arrest, Shevonthae Samuel-Stewart Wilson was carrying a loaded pistol with a high-capacity magazine. Drugs were also found in the passenger compartment of the vehicle, including Fentanyl, cocaine and heroin. The two suspects remain in custody and face multiple charges including assaulting a police officer.
Anyone who has information concerning this type of offense can communicate confidentially on the Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention files LVL221230-057, LVL221231-065, LVL230101- 027, and LVL-230112-015.
