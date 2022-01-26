Laval has been certified as a Milieu de travail sensibilisé in the Milieux de travail alliés contre la violence conjugale program.
Launched last week in the presence of Minister responsible for the Status of Women Isabelle Charest whose secretariat provides funding, Desjardins is the only other organization to have received certification in the program, which was created by the Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale.
As an employer the city recognizes that it must act since harassment by a spouse or ex-spouse may continue in the workplace or during the working hours of the abused person, reads a city statement. “In particular, the City intends to take advantage of a work policy whose objective is to put in place prevention mechanisms in the face of domestic violence.”
“After having mobilized nearly 700 allied municipalities against domestic violence in Quebec, we are delighted that the city of Laval is strengthening its commitment by also becoming an allied workplace against domestic violence,” said Regroupement president Chantal Arseneault. “Laval is a leader in this fight, and we hope that it will bring many other municipalities in its wake to take action against domestic violence in the workplace.”
The Regroupement des maisons, which brings together 44 shelters and shelters across Quebec, launched the program in 2019 as an awareness campaign. It is now becoming an awareness and certification program aimed at supporting employers and unions in their fight against the repercussions of domestic violence in the workplace.
To learn more visit the Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victims de violence conjugale website. https://maisons-femmes.qc.ca/
There are three shelters and assistance centres in Laval for women and children who are victims of domestic violence. Their services are confidential and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Lina’s Home (450-962-8085) https://maisondelina.org/en/
Maison L'Esther (450 963-6161) http://www.maisonlesther.com/cgi-bin/index.cgi?langue=eng
Maison Le Prélude (450 682-3050). https://www.maisonleprelude.com/index_en.html
Other resources to help victims of domestic violence:
SOS domestic violence 1-800-363-9010
Laval CAVAC 450-688-4581
Laval Women's Centre 514-808-2909
Shield of Athena (multilingual services) 450-688-6584
CISSS of Laval https://www.lavalensante.com/en/
In case of emergency, call 911.
Laval Police (French only) https://www.laval.ca/police/Pages/Fr/violence-conjugale.aspx
CHOC (Carrefour d'hommes enchange) is based in Laval and works with men to prevent domestic violence and suicide. https://www.organismechoc.com/
