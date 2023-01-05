Laval nursing school clinic to help ease ERs

While the province is struggling with the circulation of several respiratory viruses and overloaded emergency rooms, the opening of a university clinic-school piloted by specialized nurse practitioners (SNP) and nurse clinicians will relieve congestion in the emergency rooms of the CISSS de Laval while ensuring professional development and training for the next generation of nurses.
In the wake of the establishment of the crisis unit to reduce the heavy traffic experienced by emergency rooms, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced the creation of clinics piloted by SNP, prompting the CISSS and Université de Montréal’s Faculty of Nursing Sciences to partner in this innovative project.
The clinic, which opened last month, is located adjacent to the Health Simulation Centre at the Laval campus, and will offer services to adults and children who have first passed through the Cité de la Santé emergency room. Following a brief assessment by emergency personnel, patients may be redirected to the clinic-school located a few kilometers away. Two SNPs and a nurse clinician will be present and supported by students from the UdeM faculty. More than 200 new time slots per week will therefore be offered to the population. Administrative and support staff will complete the team.
Thanks to the opening of the clinic-school, access to first-line care and services for the Laval population will be increased since it will be open 30 hours a week, says CISSS president Jean-Philippe Cotton. “The redirection of users whose condition does not require the hospital's technical platform will relieve congestion in Laval's only emergency room. The clinic-school adds to the front-line alternatives already offered by the CISSS de Laval.”
The clinic creates extraordinary learning opportunities for students in a real university care setting. The state-of-the-art environment will allow them to acquire and consolidate their skills by offering much-requested services. Initially, the clinic-school will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
