The long journey towards getting Laval’s long beleaguered mega-pool project built is coming to an end with a $108.4 million contract.
The city’s executive committee is recommending that Council award a turnkey construction contract to Pomerleau for $108,444,700 on Tuesday night for a project “that balances costs and quality” says a city statement.
"We have come a long way towards one of the largest infrastructure projects in our territory” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “We are at the finish line. The aquatic complex is more important than ever for all Laval residents in a context where maintaining an active lifestyle is challenged by issues of access.”
The announcement follows a renewed call for proposals launched last spring for the design and construction of the aquatic complex. There were three postponements of submission deadlines for the final proposal, and withdrawal of the maximum price ceiling of $72 million. Those changes were not publicized save for the electronic SEAO tendering system, The Suburban learning that the city postponed the dates to increase chances of securing bids following requests from bidders with ongoing projects and manpower shortages and general overheating of the construction market.
The project for a central mega complex – originally conceived by the Vaillancourt administration more than a decade ago at $36 million – was put on hold in 2018 because the lowest bids (approximately $81 million) far exceeded the then-$63 million envelope.
The federal and provincial governments announced contributions of $10 million apiece for the project at a much-hyped media event at the site alongside the Cosmodôme off Highway 15 last summer before the federal election. The plan includes three pools, multi-purpose rooms and a capacity of 825 swimmers and up to 1200 spectators.
Nearly $10 million has been spent to date in designs, plans and specifications, as well as construction and insulating the foundations, the only actual work done on the project.
Originally slated for completion in 2020, work is scheduled to begin this spring.
