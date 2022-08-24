Quebec’s very first municipal summit on housing takes place this week in Laval.
Announced last year by Longueuil and Laval mayors Catherine Fournier and Stéphane Boyer, the Sommet de l'habitation 2022 will assemble a variety of stakeholders concerned with housing to share innovative ideas and commit to productive solutions that are ready to be implemented.
Nearly 300 people will take part on Friday August 26 at the Sheraton Hotel, including mayors of Quebec's major cities, elected municipal officials, representatives of institutional, government, community, private and academic sectors, as well as representatives of the Quebec and Canadian governments. Municipal affairs and housing Minister Andrée Laforest, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, and former vice-mayor of Vienna Maria Vassilakou will also participate.
Five panels will promote discussions and exchanges, namely: the responsibilities and demands of the municipal world; the state of play in terms of housing in Quebec; land, legal, regulatory and financial levers.
Guest speakers include representatives of major municipal associations such as the Union des municipalités du Québec (UMQ), the Quebec Federation of Municipalities (FQM)and the Montreal Metropolitan Community (CMM), but also the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the organization Vivre en ville, the Community Housing Transformation Center (CTCC)and the Urban Development Institute (IDU).
Housing-related issues affect Quebecers in all regions said Boyer. “Soaring rental prices, very low vacancy rates, renovations and overheated real estate are just a few examples of the challenges we must tackle.” Fournier agrees. “Considering the scope and complexity of the challenges related to housing, the observation is clear: no player can face them alone.”
The summit will be streamed live.
For more information visit http://www.sommethabitation.ca/
