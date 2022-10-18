A 45-year-old father has been charged with the first-degree murder of his two children in Laval Tuesday. Police arrived at the scene after the older sister of the two children alerted their neighbor to call the authorities Monday evening.
Kamaljit Arora is also being charged with assaulting his wife by strangulation. Arora was detained by police after receiving treatment at the hospital. His court appearance was originally scheduled for Tuesday but he has been deemed unfit to appear. Crown prosecutors believe Arora will be ready for Wednesday morning after being unable to communicate since the incident.
Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer has shared his support for the family while promising that answers on what happened will be brought to light, tweeting “Our teams @policelaval are mobilized to shed light on this event of untold sadness.”
Premier Legault has also shared his condolences on Twitter, saying “An unnamed tragedy. My thoughts are with the loved ones of these two children. I can't imagine their pain.”
