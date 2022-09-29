Laval crackdown on armed violence begins to pay off

The Laval Police Service (SPL) is reporting positive results of its Project Paradoxe 2022, a few months after its launch at the beginning of the summer season, which saw an increase in violent crimes according to the experience of the last three years.
Since the beginning of the year, there have been half (13) as many firearms discharged on Laval territory as last year (27) at the same date, says the SPL, comparable to that of 2019. The number of bullet casings found at scenes involving firearms also follows this trend with a considerable decrease of 70%.
The strategy and interventions of police and investigators, particularly in terms of arrests and seizures of firearms, have contributed to making it possible to tackle the issues of urban violence that are rampant in Laval.
The number of weapons seized is also on the rise, with 39 weapons seized since the beginning of the year, compared to 31 weapons in 2021 and there have been more arrests in connection with these events, 29 individuals compared to 27 last year. Several major arrests made by the SPL in recent months targeted individuals known to police with long criminal histories and links to criminal groups.
It’s a big leap from just a year ago this month that the city cancelled a three-day arts festival for fear of armed violence among attendees.
“The consultation and proactivity that we have shown this year have certainly contributed to the positive impacts that we are seeing in the field” said Laval Police Director Pierre Brochet. “This is not final, because the phenomenon is volatile and our work continues.”
The efforts made by the SPL were aimed at maintaining public order, enhancing citizens' sense of security and countering the phenomenon of urban violence resulting in particular from criminal rivalries. Five areas of intervention defined the approach involving firearms: intelligence, prevention, partnership, operational, communications.
Brochet has a message for criminals who believe they can circulate in Laval with weapons: “We have an eye on you and we will not let up on the pressure.”
Police are reminding citizens that they can contribute to efforts by reporting events they witness or experience. Anyone who has information about an event or an investigation related to urban violence related to firearms can communicate confidentially on the Info-Police Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911.
For more information about the SPL strategy to tackle gun violence visit
https://www.laval.ca/police/Pages/Fr/violence-urbaine.aspx
https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Nouvelles/microsite-police/bilan-de-la-violence-armee.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.