Quebec’s Police Ethics Committee has ordered the 18-day suspension of Laval police officer Michel Boutin after ruling he racially profiled Pradel Content in 2017 and deleted content from the man’s phone during a traffic stop.
Last fall, the committee upheld six complaints against the SPL officer including racial profiling, discrimination and filing a false report, not fully accepting Boutin’s account of Content being stopped for using his cellphone while driving. But it did report that Prudent was subsequently told by Boutin that he was lucky to live in Quebec because in the United States “they shoot people like you there.” Content still has a case before Quebec’s Human Rights Tribunal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.