Laval celebrates little ones

After two years of postponement due to the pandemic, children, citizens, community organizations and elected officials took part in a traditional march on Sunday, November 20 to mark World Children’s Day. City hall was illuminated for the occasion, and a flag raising took place.
“With the renewal of the child-friendly municipality accreditation until 2025, Laval is demonstrating that families are at the heart of its priorities and that children's rights must be heard” said Renaud councillor Seta Topouzian. Excerpts from the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of the Child were read, and activities, entertainment and snacks were offered throughout the day. In addition to the march, activities took place as part of the 7th Grande Semaine des tout-petits. From November 14 to 20, groups mobilized to offer programming celebrating early childhood, and Laval’s libraries joined the Route du lait to promote and normalize breastfeeding in public places.
One-fifth (20%) of Laval's population is under the age of 18 (88,372 people), and more than half (56.2%) of them are of immigrant origin (first and second generations), while in Quebec the proportion is 29.1%.
