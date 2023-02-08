An STL city bus crashed into a Laval daycare early Wednesday with multiple serious injuries including children, according to early information from the scene, which also includes reports of some children pinned beneath the bus which crashed through the front of the Garderie educative Ste-Rose.
Media have been blocked from approaching the scene, and a large tow truck is sitting parked nearby ready to remove the bus. Laval Police have not yet issued an official statement, but the driver of the bus was detained and arrested, and removed by police officers from the scene.
Parents have gathered in the street around the daycare on Terrasse Dufferin in Sainte-Rose near rue Senecal, and a squad from the city’s Urgence Social team is on site to offer support.
A large rescue effort is underway, including determinations about safely removing the bus to reach the victims.
