The Laurentian Bank of Canada announced it is cutting by half its office space in downtown Montreal, as well as in Toronto and Burlington, Ontario.
This move is part of a strategic plan expected to be unveiled by the bank on Dec. 10, at which time its fourth-quarter results will also be revealed. As well, its branches are not affected.
Chief financial officer Yvan Deschamps announced that the bank will start subletting office space and CEO Rania Llewellyn told analysts that work from home will be prioritized where suitable.
Another measure is the abolishing of 64 positions from all levels of the bank, of which about 26 will be in Quebec. The bank says it expects $163 million in one-time charges, after tax, following its review.
Reports say the one-time charge includes a goodwill impairment charge, and those related to consolidating two digital platforms into one. A $49 million charge stems from the reduction of the office space it leases, an increase in allowance and provisions for credit losses. The bank expects its adjusted earnings will be reduced by $14 million after tax. Laurentian's diluted earnings will be impacted by $3.73 and its adjusted diluted earnings will be affected per share by 33 cents.
