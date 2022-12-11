Lauren Hill Academy inaugurates $1.9 million aquatic centre

St. Laurent's Lauren Hill Academy, the former Sir Winston Churchill High School, inaugurated a new $1.9 million aquatic centre, including a pool and a new locker room and washrooms, on Friday Dec. 9.
The funds were allocated by the English Montreal School Board.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new pool took place. On hand were Lauren Hill school officials and faculty, Team Canada artistic swimmer Kiara Quieti and St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos.
During the inauguration, swim team members demonstrated their skill by doing laps in the pool and dragonboat racers practiced for their upcoming season.
"Our pool is now being used to teach students the basics of swimming once a week for two months," says the school's Facebook page. "Our gym classes also include inner tube water polo, synchronized swimming, dragon boat paddling, and underwater hockey. A huge thank you to everyone who made today a memorable moment in LHA’s history!"
According to an EMSB statement, "swimming pool renovations began in June 2020. Six months later the pool was fitted with new concrete floors, ceramics, podiums, and a state-of-the-art filtration system. Renovations for the two attached gendered locker rooms began in June 2022. Upon completion in September 2022, they are now equipped with sparkling new red and grey-themed concrete floors, tiled walls, single-stall showers, blow dryers, storage lockers, sinks, and, single-stall toilets. Washroom facilities outside the pool area were given a facelift that complement the locker rooms."
Physical Education teacher Julie Ramundo stated that "getting students in the pool is not just about introducing them to new, fun ways of staying active, but it’s also about safety. It’s water safety, the importance of understanding how water works. Having that opportunity to put kids in a pool definitely sets [LaurenHill Academy] apart.”
