Lauds campus return, encourages rapid tests

The opposition critic for higher education is applauding the Legault government’s move to allow partial in-school studying at Cégeps and universities.
The announcement this week that students could return to campus one day per week by Minister for Higher Education Danielle McCann was lauded by the Liberal opposition.
However, critic Hélène David said that the government needs to ensure that these institutions have all the tools they need to meet this “colossal challenge” and ensure the safety of students and staff.
“This measure will help break the isolation as so many have been home since last March” said David, citing “several news articles in the last months have allowed us to see the level of psychological distress that our students are suffering.”
“While I care very much about the mental health of everybody and that a progressive return for postsecondary establishments is desirable, prevention should not be put aside. The government must seriously consider supplying Cégeps and universities with rapid tests to limit the transmission of the virus and keep these institutions open.”
