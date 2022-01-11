The current COVID wave, which involves the highly transmissible Omicron variant and has prompted the current 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in Quebec, may have already peaked, says Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, executive director of the Jewish General Hospital and CEO of West-Central Montreal Health.
At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Santé Québec reported that there were 8,710 new cases in the past 24 hours, a significant decrease from recent numbers.
"It looks to me, at least from what I've seen from our own numbers at the Jewish General over the last 72 hours, this wave may have peaked and we may be on the way down," Dr. Rosenberg told CTV News.
He added that Quebec is nowhere near a position where hospitals have to decide which patients have to receive critical care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.